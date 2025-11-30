Only 2 of 4 federal deputy ministers win seats in Sabah polls

Deputy agriculture and food security minister Arthur Joseph Kurup won the Sook seat for BN, while deputy science, technology and innovation minister Yusof Apdal, contesting under Warisan, won in Silam.

KUALA LUMPUR : Only two of the four federal deputy ministers who contested in the Sabah state election yesterday won their seats.

Deputy agriculture and food security minister Arthur Joseph Kurup won the Sook seat for Barisan Nasional (BN) with a majority of 4,727 votes, defeating his four challengers, including the incumbent, Ellron Angin of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Arthur, who is also president of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and Pensiangan MP, secured 8,307 votes.

Deputy science, technology and innovation minister Yusof Apdal, who is also Lahad Datu MP, contesting under Warisan, succeeded in the eight-cornered fight in Silam, winning with a majority of 1,257 votes.

However, two other deputy ministers, namely deputy foreign minister Mohamad Alamin (BN-Umno) and deputy plantation and commodities minister Chan Foong Hin (PH-DAP) lost in Bongawan and Tanjung Aru, respectively.

In the nine-cornered contest for the Bogawan seat, Mohamad, who is also Kimanis MP, obtained 4,569 votes, but lost to Warisan’s Dr Daud Yusof, who secured 5,542 votes.

Chan, who is also Kota Kinabalu MP, lost in the nine-cornered contest for the Tanjung Aru seat, obtaining 2,532 votes.

Meanwhile, former entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister Ewon Benedick, who is also Upko president, succeeded in retaining the Kadamaian seat after obtaining 11,977 votes for a comfortable majority of 9,672 votes in the eight-cornered contest.

Ewon resigned from his Cabinet post and pulled his party out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition earlier this month.