Intel pumps in extra RM860mil to expand Malaysian operations

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu today. (X pic)

PETALING JAYA : Intel Corporation has announced an additional RM860 million investment to make Malaysia a hub for its assembly and testing operations, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a social media posting after he received a courtesy call from Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu today, Anwar said the move reflects confidence in Malaysia’s long-term planning, including the New industrial Master Plan 2030.

“Intel also expressed its appreciation for the continued support of the Malaysian government, particularly for the development of the Advanced Packaging Plant in Penang, which involves a capital expenditure of RM12 billion and is now 99% complete,” he said.

Anwar also said he welcomed Intel’s collaboration with educational and training institutions through elective courses and research and development projects, which have received RM2.8 million in funding commitments over two years.

“All these investments reflect the confidence of a global company in Malaysia as a key partner in driving innovation, strengthening the local talent ecosystem, and maintaining the country’s competitiveness on the world stage,” he said.

Intel, the world’s largest semiconductor producer, was among the pioneers of Malaysia’s electrical and electronics industry, beginning operations in Penang in 1972.

The company had in 2023 given its commitment to invest RM30 billion over the next 10 years to expand its operations in Penang and Kulim, Kedah.

It also announced in 2021 that it would invest in building a new chip-packaging and testing factory in Malaysia, which is expected to begin production in 2024.