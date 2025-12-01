US trade deal won’t curb cooperation with China, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he assured Chinese premier Li Qiang during a bilateral meeting that the US-Malaysia trade deal would not prevent continued cooperation with China. (EPA Images pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today said Beijing had been assured that Malaysia’s trade deal with the US would not restrict its collaboration with China.

Speaking to reporters after launching Perodua’s first electric vehicle at Menara Miti here, Anwar confirmed that China had sought clarification on the pact and that Malaysia had provided it.

“They wanted some clarification. We have given. I don’t think we should exaggerate. China remains a very important trading partner,” he said.

“In fact, in my bilateral meeting with premier Li Qiang, I also explained to him… (there is) nothing in the agreement to bar us from continuing our collaboration with China.”

He did not specify which bilateral meeting he was referring to, or disclose the specific concerns raised by Beijing.

Foreign media recently reported that Chinese officials had conveyed “grave concerns” over certain provisions in the US-Malaysia trade deal during a recent meeting with Malaysian representatives.

The deal was signed during US president Donald Trump’s visit to Malaysia last month.

Both Anwar and outgoing investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz had addressed the matter in Parliament on separate occasions, reiterating that Malaysia’s sovereignty and domestic policies, including Bumiputera rights, remained fully protected. They also said that Malaysia could terminate the agreement if necessary.

Opposition lawmakers, however, continue to question certain clauses in the deal and accuse Putrajaya of selling out the country in negotiations with Washington.

China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for the 15th consecutive year, with bilateral trade exceeding RM450 billion in 2024.