3 ministers to get second term as senators, says report

(From left) Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar were appointed as senators in December 2022.

PETALING JAYA : Three ministers will be sworn in to a second term as senators tomorrow, allowing them to continue in their posts in the Cabinet.

Based on the order of business for tomorrow’s Senate sitting, there will be a swearing-in ceremony at the start of the meeting, though it did not disclose who will be involved.

The Star quoted a source as saying the senators to be sworn in are home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar, each for a second term.

They were all sworn in to their first term in December 2022, while now-former investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz took his oath of office for a second term then.

At present, the Cabinet has three vacant posts after the resignations of economy minister Rafizi Ramli and natural resources and environment sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in May, and entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister Ewon Benedick last month.

Finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan has taken over the economy portfolio in the interim while plantation and commodities minister Johari Ghani is handling natural resources and environment sustainability.

Ewon’s former portfolio is being managed by works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.