AGC orders murder probe into UTM cadet’s death

Syamsul Haris Shamsudin died on July 28 under unclear circumstances while undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has instructed the police to launch a murder investigation into the death of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia reserve army cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

In a statement, the AGC said it ordered a murder probe after reviewing the findings of the police’s investigation into Syamsul’s death.

Syamsul died on July 28 under unclear circumstances while undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

He was reported to have suffered a seizure before his death, and the case was classified as sudden death.

However, his mother alleged that her son’s body had bruises and injuries consistent with physical assault rather than a seizure.

The family’s lawyer, Naran Singh, said the second post-mortem report by forensic expert Siew Sheue Feng indicated that Syamsul had sustained “severe neck injuries” while he was alive.

In a separate statement, Bukit Aman criminal investigation department chief M Kumar said the police briefed the AGC on Syamsul’s case, after which the AGC ordered the case to be reclassified as murder.

“We will continue working on identifying the individuals involved or responsible (for Syamsul’s death) before the investigation papers are resubmitted to the AGC,” he said.