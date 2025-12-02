Aliff Syukri ordered to pay RM10,000 for failing to promote restaurant

The dispute arose after cosmetics entrepreneur Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman allegedly failed to promote a restaurant on social media as agreed in a contract, resulting in a suit being filed in 2018. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : Cosmetics entrepreneur Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman has been ordered to pay RM10,000 in nominal damages after the Court of Appeal found him liable for breaching a contract to promote a restaurant run by two business partners.

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Azizul Azmi Adnan said Iylia Nurdiyana Jasny and Syazwan Roslan had proved that Aliff had failed on his part to popularise their outlet “Rumah Makan Terlajak Laris” in Kota Damansara, Selangor.

However, he said the business partners had failed to prove causation for the damages claimed.

“We allow the appeal but only award nominal damages of RM10,000,” said Azizul, who sat with Justices Ahmad Fairuz Zainol Abidin and Evrol Mariette Peters.

The bench also ordered Aliff to pay Iylia and Syazwan RM30,000 in costs.

The business partners had entered into a contract with Aliff, 38, to promote the food outlet through social media.

The agreement was later terminated, resulting in them filing a suit in the sessions court in late 2018. They had sought the return of RM285,000 paid to Aliff and a declaration that the contract had ended due to the breach.

Earlier, the trial court and the High Court had dismissed the suit.

Lawyers Fozi Addhwa Fozi and Azraai Yunos represented the business partners, while Hasshahari Johari Mawi and Rosly Khady Ayub Khan acted for Aliff.