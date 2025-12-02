BN struggling to determine direction, analyst says over split views on Sabah

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh recently clashed over Barisan Nasional’s role in Sabah.

KUALA LUMPUR : Barisan Nasional (BN) is still struggling to determine its direction, an analyst said following the differing views put forward by two of its leaders on the coalition’s role in Sabah following the state election last weekend.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had wanted a BN representative in the Sabah Cabinet, while the party’s youth chief, Dr Akmal Saleh, was of the view that the coalition should remain in the opposition, alongside Warisan and Perikatan Nasional.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said the differing views underscored BN’s instability.

He said Sabah BN risked being split into two camps if the central leadership was not on the same page.

“It would further weaken the BN machinery in Sabah, which is already shaky after the state polls.

“This crisis is not just about posts, but about whether Sabah BN wants to be in power or to take the moral high ground,” he told FMT.

BN recorded its worst performance in Sabah in decades last Saturday, winning just six of the 45 seats it contested in the state election.

Zahid, the BN chairman, was later reported as saying that the coalition had submitted a list of candidates for consideration as ministers and assistant ministers in Sabah’s new Cabinet after “being told to do so”.

But Akmal, who is also the BN Youth chief, said the coalition’s Sabah chapter should remain in the state’s opposition, claiming that the public wanted to “see us change for the better”.

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor later announced a line-up that included representatives from BN and Pakatan Harapan.

Zaharuddin said the conflicting views of Zahid and Akmal would give grassroots the impression that the coalition was unstable and power-hungry.

“Sabah BN meanwhile will be viewed as losing focus on issues that matter, such as the proper supply of water and electricity as well as the cost of living.”

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said the different takes would not only cause confusion but also increase the risk of further divisions in Umno.

She said BN had become a laughing stock due to its election losses and its apparent lack of direction.

“BN also comes off as being opportunistic, seeing that neither it nor Gabungan Rakyat Sabah wanted to work together for the polls.”