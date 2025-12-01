Continuity the name of GRS’s game in Sabah, says analyst

Syaza Shukri said given GRS’ narrow majority, chief minister Hajiji Noor’s administration will depend heavily on negotiation and consensus-building.

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is expected to double down on stability and state-led governance, as voters have signalled a clear preference for continuity and local control over federal influence, analysts said.

Sivamurugan Pandian.

Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said the election results showed that GRS will strengthen its footing through steady governance and delivery-based leadership.

“GRS is also expected to focus on accelerating infrastructure and economic projects, securing Malaysia Agreement 1963 deliverables,” he told FMT.

Sivamurugan said chief minister Hajiji Noor will also have to look beyond immediate governance goals to secure the party’s long-term survival through a credible succession plan.

GRS won 29 of 73 seats on Saturday to outpace Warisan, which secured 25. The victory allowed Hajiji to form a new state government, relying on independents and allies for majority in the state assembly.

Governance by negotiation

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said given the coalition’s narrow majority, Hajiji’s government will depend heavily on negotiation and consensus-building.

Syaza Shukri.

“Because he didn’t get a simple majority, he will need to be a more accommodating leader at home, negotiating with GRS’s other partners. He can’t be a top-down leader. He will also depend on federal government development funds for Sabah to appease everyone,” she told FMT.

Syaza added that the “Sabah for Sabahans” sentiment will persist, but in a less confrontational form.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

“Hajiji will make sure the federal government keeps to its end of the deal on issues of autonomy, as a way to keep the coalition intact,” she said.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said Sabah’s ties with Putrajaya would be cooperative but transactional. “GRS will press for the implementation of MA63, large development funds and guarantees of political stability,” he said.