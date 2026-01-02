PAS-led PN risks alienating non-Malays, experts warn

PN’s current strategy has been to consolidate the Malay vote rather than expand the coalition’s multiracial appeal, says USM’s Sivamurugan Pandian.

PETALING JAYA : PAS’s push to assume leadership of Perikatan Nasional will reinforce the coalition’s identity as a Malay-Islamic bloc and alienate the non-Malay voters it hopes to court, say analysts.

Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia said that while Bersatu has tried to act as a “buffer” between PAS and non-Malays, its efforts have not sufficiently softened PN’s image.

“People still see PN as basically a Malay-Islamist coalition. If PAS leads it, it would further entrench that perception,” she said.

On Dec 30, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party was prepared to assume leadership of PN, following Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement that he would step down as the coalition’s chairman effective Jan 1.

Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said PN’s strategy thus far has been more about consolidating the Malay vote rather than expanding its multiracial appeal.

He warned that without a more inclusive narrative, “PN risks shrinking as a national coalition”.

‘Don’t underestimate PN brand’

Ilham Centre’s Hisomuddin Bakar said PAS should not underestimate the value of the PN brand, adding that the coalition’s logo could help reduce voter resistance to PAS.

“Many voters do not see themselves as voting for PAS or Bersatu, but as rejecting Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional,” he told FMT.

Hisomuddin, however, noted that PAS has recently sought to distance itself from Bersatu.

He said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had long stopped attending PN meetings despite his participation in other opposition forums.

“Hadi has been present at meetings with Dr Mahathir Mohamad. That signals a change in PAS’s priorities,” he said.

Hisomuddin urged PAS to build on Muhyiddin’s efforts to broaden PN’s appeal and strengthen the opposition bloc, particularly the push to establish the Ikatan Prihatin Rakyat alliance, made up of 11 opposition parties, and bring MIC on board.

Muhyiddin’s resignation, which prompted the departure of various other Bersatu leaders, followed the recent political crisis in Perlis.

Last week, eight PN assemblymen withdrew support for then Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli, of PAS, triggering his resignation.

The rebels, included three PAS assemblymen, who saw their party membership terminated.

On Dec 28, Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah was appointed menteri besar.

Several PAS leaders then expressed their disappointment at Bersatu, accusing the party of betrayal over Shukri’s ouster and the lack of action taken against the five Bersatu assemblymen involved.