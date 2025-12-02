PH must learn from Sabah state polls, says DAP leader

DAP deputy chairman Syahredzan Johan says PH must rebuild voter confidence ahead of the 16th general election, which must be held by February 2028. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders must learn from the coalition’s recent defeat in the Sabah state election to ensure the same fate does not befall them in the general election, says DAP deputy chairman Syahredzan Johan.

Syahredzan said there were several reasons DAP lost all eight seats it contested in Sabah, and it was crucial that PH used the defeats to reassess its approach and rebuild voter confidence ahead of the 16th general election, which must be held by February 2028.

“There were multiple factors behind the defeat, but what matters are the lessons we take from it,” he told FMT.

“I believe it’s important for us to act and correct the situation. We still have time, and we must be open to taking corrective measures to ensure support in other areas remains with PH.”

In the Sabah polls held on Nov 29, PH won only one of the 22 seats it contested, DAP lost all eight seats, while PKR lost its two traditional seats, Api-Api and Inanam.

PKR Youth deputy chief Izuan Kasim said PH must position itself as a coalition that defends the rakyat’s interests, noting that cost of living and income were usually key considerations for voters when casting their ballots.

“Each state has its own sentiments that must be addressed by state leaders, not just by the national leadership,” he said.

Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda said PH’s defeat in Sabah was due to the intense state-based nationalism that was being played up during campaigning.

He noted that Warisan had fared poorly when contesting the Johor state election and the 15th general election in 2022, when all its candidates lost their deposits.