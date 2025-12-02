Police never closed Pastor Koh, Amri probes, says Saifuddin

Separate Suhakam inquiries concluded that Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat were victims of enforced disappearance by the state.

PETALING JAYA : The police have never stopped investigating the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He stressed that investigations into both high-profile cases were ongoing, in line with the court’s decision requesting the police to continue their inquiries, reported Bernama.

“The police investigations have never been halted … the police have never closed these cases,” he said at a press conference following the closing ceremony of the Independent Police Conduct Commission symposium here.

Last month, Saifuddin said he was “working on” the matter following a High Court order for the police to reopen investigations into the disappearances of Koh and Amri.

Saifuddin was non-committal on when the police would reopen their investigations, saying he needed to first obtain a “complete explanation” regarding the special task force’s reports on the missing duo.

A special task force formed by the home ministry in 2020 confirmed that police officers were involved in both abductions.

Separate Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) inquiries concluded that Koh and Amri were victims of enforced disappearance by the state.

Koh was abducted in broad daylight by a group of men in a convoy of vehicles on Feb 13, 2017, while he was driving along Jalan SS4B/10 in Petaling Jaya.

Amri, the founder of the NGO Perlis Hope, left his home at about 11.30pm on Nov 24, 2016. His car was found at a construction site at the Bukit Cabang Sports School in Perlis early the next morning.