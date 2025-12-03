Keep eye on officers’ lifestyle, govt dept heads told

JPA director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said civil servants found guilty of involvement in immoral activities or ‘unnatural relationships’ may be dismissed or demoted. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Department heads have been instructed to take an active role in monitoring the conduct and lifestyle of officers under their supervision to prevent unethical or immoral behaviour.

Last Friday, 17 civil servants were among 208 individuals detained in a police raid on a health club at Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, suspected of hosting immoral activities.

Public services (JPA) director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said heads of departments have been instructed to supervise their staff’s lifestyle and conduct more closely to prevent future incidents, reported Bernama.

He said JPA also recommended strengthening moral values across all ministries and departments, conducting regular psychological and character assessments, and organising talks or courses to cultivate officers’ character and promote healthy lifestyles.

Warning civil servants against involvement in immoral activities or “unnatural relationships”, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said they may be dismissed or demoted if found guilty under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

He said integrity units at every ministry and department can open internal investigations against civil servants suspected of unethical or immoral conduct, provided there is sufficient information and evidence to support such investigations.

“Any behaviour that tarnishes the reputation of the civil service is a serious breach of integrity and conduct,” he said.

Such behaviour can significantly impact government administration, erode public trust, and undermine the credibility of officers.