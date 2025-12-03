Still tough for foreign spouses of M’sians to build stable lives here, says NGO

Family Frontiers recommended including foreign spouses under labour laws and social protection, and to grant them equal access to PR and citizenship regardless of nationality, gender, income or custody status.

KUALA LUMPUR : An NGO advocating equal citizenship rights says it remains difficult for foreign spouses of Malaysians to build stable careers and sources of income.

Family Frontiers pointed out that only four out of 89 respondents in a recent survey it carried out had successfully obtained permanent residency here.

During the launch of the NGO’s latest report, titled “Navigating Borders, Barriers, and Belonging: The Lived Experiences of Non-Citizen Wives in Malaysia”, foreign spouses detailed the years-long administrative hurdles they must navigate before they can secure PR, which entitles them to work and live here without time restrictions.

Foreign Spouses Support Group (FSSG) co-founder Asha Singh, 68, said many foreign spouses remain undervalued and underutilised, despite their professional qualifications.

“In Malaysia, when we talk about brain drain, many don’t realise there is also a ‘brain inflow’.

“Many of us are qualified. And, on top of that, even if we don’t have those qualifications, no one crosses borders to fail in their country of choice. We are all willing to work hard and to contribute to the economy.

“I was unable to access my professional background because in order to be recognised, I needed to be either a citizen or a PR. And it took me 30 years from the day I entered to get permanent residency.

“Our efforts are not being contributed to our countries of origin, but to the Malaysian economy,” she said.

In its report, Family Frontiers repeated its call for the government to eliminate a clause in the long-term social visit pass prohibiting foreign spouses from seeking employment.

It said they ought to be entitled to work immediately upon the registration of their marriage to a Malaysian citizen.

Arguing that immigration laws should be more family-centred, the NGO also recommended including foreign spouses under labour laws and social protection, and to grant them equal access to PR and citizenship regardless of nationality, gender, income, or custody status.

On Jan 27, FSSG urged the government to consider granting foreign spouses living here automatic PR status after five years of marriage.

It said a five-year marital duration would serve as a reasonable indicator of genuine relationships, and that a transparent appeal process must be established for PR applicants who are rejected.

Among others, it argued that national security concerns can be addressed through robust monitoring mechanisms, including periodic reviews and background checks, with provisions for revocation and deportation in cases of fraud, serious legal violations or criminal offences.

The home ministry later announced on Jan 29 that foreign spouses will now only have to wait three years before being eligible to apply for PR, down from five years previously.

In a statement, the home ministry said it would take six months to process new PR applications.

It said foreign spouses married to Malaysians for at least three years must also have held a long-term social visit pass for at least one year before being eligible to apply for PR.