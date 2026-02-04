744 MM2H participants bought properties over past 2 years

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing said China recorded the highest number of property purchases under the MM2H programme at 304 units. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A total of 744 Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) participants have purchased properties over the past two years, the majority of whom are from China.

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing said China recorded the highest number of property purchases at 304 units, followed by Taiwan (91 units), Singapore (63 units), the US (41 units), and the UK (40 units).

He told the Dewan Rakyat that other property purchasers include those from Hong Kong (34 units), Australia (29 units), Bangladesh (19 units), South Korea (15 units), Indonesia and Japan (14 units each), India (13 units), and Canada (10 units).

Participants from Myanmar (eight units), France (seven units), Germany (four units), Italy, New Zealand, Pakistan and Turkey (three units each), as well as Denmark and South Africa (two units each), also bought homes under the programme.

Tiong said another 2,637 participants were still in the process of purchasing properties, including finalising sales agreements and identifying suitable residences.

He was responding to Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-Dungun), who asked about the number of houses sold to MM2H participants between 2023 and 2025.

He also said that MM2H was not a pathway to Malaysian citizenship.

He said MM2H was a long-term social visit pass programme with multiple-entry visa facilities, allowing foreigners to stay in Malaysia for five to 20 years.

The programme is divided into four main categories: Platinum (20 years), Gold (15 years), Silver (5 years), and Special Economic Zone (10 years).

“The MM2H programme has never offered applications for citizenship, permanent residency, or MyPR status,” he said, responding to Wan Hassan’s question on whether MM2H applicants had obtained citizenship through the initiative.