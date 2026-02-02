Tiong slams ‘power hungry’ GPS colleague Sim

PDP president Tiong King Sing (left) claimed that SUPP president Dr Sim Kui Hian had meddled with the appointments of community leaders and longhouse chiefs in Sibu.

PETALING JAYA : Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Tiong King Sing has slammed his Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) counterpart Dr Sim Kui Hian over the appointments of community leaders and longhouse chiefs in Sibu.

Tiong accused Sim, his fellow Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) vice-chairman, of being power hungry and crossing political boundaries by purportedly meddling with these appointments.

He said the initial appointments were already finalised through consensus by a selection committee, but had been scrapped or amended by Sim.

He also said the PDP assemblymen in Dudong and Bawang Assan were not consulted on the new appointments.

Tiong is the Dudong assemblyman while Bawang Assan is represented by PDP senior vice-president Wong Soon Koh.

“I once again urge SUPP to state its position clearly: have you decided to sideline your so-called ally or even force us out?

“If that’s the case, say it openly. If we’re not welcome here, there are other places, but we will not accept having our redlines tested and trampled on repeatedly.

“Do these people not realise that such actions will only push the longhouse communities towards resentment and reject GPS? Is this really the outcome you want?

“I offer this serious warning: stop playing with fire. Politics is not a game, and institutions are not tools to be tested at will. If you insist on pushing ahead, I will not back down,” he said in a Facebook post.

Tiong also said this move contradicted the spirit of unity and collective leadership long practised by GPS, and that allowing this sets a destructive precedent for the coalition.

Tensions between the two GPS parties have been rising, especially after three assemblymen from the now-dissolved Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) joined PDP, taking with them three traditional SUPP seats.

PSB, led by Wong until its dissolution, was a splinter of SUPP.