Look at the plank in your own eye, DAP Youth tells Azmin on Sabah defeat

DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong said his party met to look into its election losses while 20 Bersatu divisions demanded the resignation of its president Muhyiddin Yassin. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : DAP Youth today hit back at Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Azmin Ali for claiming that the party had been rejected by the business and Chinese communities following its loss at the Sabah polls.

The wing’s chief, Woo Kah Leong, said Azmin should instead look into why his party, Bersatu, was also rejected by voters in Sabah.

At the election on Nov 29, DAP lost all eight seats it contested while Bersatu was defeated in the 33 seats for which it had vied.

PN, Bersatu’s umbrella coalition, won only one of the 41 seats it contested. Thirty-six of its candidates lost their deposits.

“This is akin to seeing the speck in another’s eye and not the plank in your own.

“Azmin should look into why PN candidates lost their deposits instead of trying to highlight the speck in our eyes,” Woo said in a statement.

Azmin, the Bersatu secretary-general, claimed last night that DAP and Pakatan Harapan’s poor electoral outing was a sign that the people wanted to see significant change.

Woo also compared the reactions of DAP and Bersatu to being wiped out at the state election.

He said DAP met to look into its losses and pledged to push its reform agenda, while party secretary-general Loke Siew Fook took full responsibility for its performance.

Bersatu, on the other hand, witnessed 20 divisions demanding Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as president.

“No post-mortem and no follow-up action. Instead, they just talk about DAP. That’s how Bersatu reacted after the polls.”