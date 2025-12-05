All in the family: father-daughter called to the Bar together

Shamsul Azlan Noor and Zeti Akhtar Nabilah were admitted to the Bar together, a quarter century after he took his law degree when she was a year old. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A man who took a law degree in 2020, when his daughter was one year old, has finally become a lawyer – together with his daughter, now 24, as they were admitted to the Bar together at a joint admission ceremony.

Shamsul Azlan Noor, 55, finally realised his dream of becoming a lawyer today. The moment was made even more special as it was a joint accomplishment with his daughter, Zeti Akhtar Nabilah.

“I never expected to be admitted to the Bar alongside my daughter. I studied law because I am passionate about it. This is a historic moment for us,” he said after the admission ceremony before High Court judge Azlan Sulaiman today.

Shamsul said: “While working in the banking sector, I had the opportunity to read law at UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara). I completed my degree in 2002, the year Zeti turned one.”

Zeti expressed her gratitude and joy at sharing the admission ceremony with her father. “I thought he was joking about finishing his chamber pupillage, but he really did it. I was so surprised that we were called to the Bar together,” she said.