Blind woman who spent days with daughter’s body to get help

PETALING JAYA : A 69-year-old blind woman discovered living with her dead daughter’s body for several days will be placed at the Rumah Seri Kenangan welfare home.

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said the woman would also undergo comprehensive physical and psychological assessments to determine her overall health condition, Bernama reported.

The visually impaired elderly woman was forced to crawl 150m to seek help after spending several days with her daughter’s body in a hut along Jalan Kampung Telok Sabang, Kota Samarahan, Kuching, yesterday.

Kota Samarahan police chief Damataries Lautin said the woman realised her 48-year-old daughter had died on Nov 30 after complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath.

However, the woman was unable to seek assistance until the stench from her daughter’s body drove her to crawl out of the hut to get help.

Nancy said it was better for the woman to be placed in the welfare home as she is now alone after the death of her daughter.

Met at the Gastronomi Nyamai Sarawak 2025 Festival at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Kuching today, Nancy urged community leaders to be more vigilant and attentive to the welfare of residents to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

She said this would also ensure villagers received accurate information on the various forms of assistance offered by the government through the social welfare department.