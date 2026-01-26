Pickup truck driver charged with running over puppy twice

Macbeth Tubang Buda is accused of running over the puppy twice around 6th Mile in Kuching. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 29-year-old man in Kuching, Sarawak, has claimed trial in the magistrates’ court to running over a puppy twice with a pickup truck earlier this month.

Macbeth Tubang Buda pleaded not guilty after the charge of committing mischief by killing or maiming an animal was read to him before magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali, Dayak Daily reported.

He is accused of committing the offence around 6th Mile in Kuching at 3.13pm on Jan 3.

The charge under Section 428 of the Penal Code is punishable by up to three years in prison, a fine, or both, if convicted.

Counsel Lim Heng Choo and Roger Chin held a watching brief for the NGOs Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and SOS Association Kuching.

Case management was fixed for Feb 27.