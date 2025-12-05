Bersatu branch pushes Hamzah for ceasefire amid party strife

Bersatu has suffered escalating tensions amid an apparent leadership feud between party president Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy, Hamzah Zainudin.

PETALING JAYA : A Bersatu branch has urged deputy president Hamzah Zainudin to declare a political ceasefire in the party’s internal disputes, which have shaken members’ confidence and tarnished the party’s public image.

The Kuala Terengganu branch, which met today, called on Hamzah to deny allegations linking him to “subversive movements” or attempts to challenge party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

The branch also urged Hamzah to clarify his relationship with members currently facing disciplinary action and provide an explanation as to the party’s poor showing at last Saturday’s Sabah state election.

The said Hamzah should take responsibility for Bersatu failing to win a single seat despite fielding 33 candidates.

In a statement, the branch criticised ongoing conflicts within the party, including public disagreements and social media attacks – stating that party strife has reached a “critical stage”.

“The party’s focus must return to the people, not internal political drama. Opponents are currently exploiting this division to weaken support for Bersatu.

“No party can win a general election if its leadership is fighting and doubting each other. We want to see Bersatu strong again, organised, and united under a single leader,” it said.

The Kuala Terengganu branch also urged the party’s top leaders and branch chiefs to comply with the decisions reached at this year’s annual general assembly, unite behind the party’s leadership, halt movements that could divide Bersatu, and respect the disciplinary board’s decisions.

Bersatu has suffered escalating tensions following the sacking of Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and the suspension of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal amid an apparent leadership feud between Muhyiddin and Hamzah.

The party’s disciplinary board had also expelled four division chiefs.

Wan Saiful had accused several figures close to Muhyiddin of straining ties among the party’s top leaders, singling out secretary-general Azmin Ali and party information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

Muhyiddin has faced calls to step down as party president. Last month, Hamzah said Muhyiddin intends to hand over the party presidency to him once he steps down from the post, adding that Muhyiddin would decide on the timing of this leadership transition.

Hamzah reiterated that he has made his support for Muhyiddin as Bersatu president clear. “There should be no more questions about that because I gave my full support to my president,” he said in an interview with BFM.