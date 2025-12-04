FMT chairman receives Nambikkai business icon award

FMT Media Sdn Bhd executive chairman Nelson Fernandez credited FMT’s growth to members of the newsroom who work tirelessly behind the scenes daily.

KUALA LUMPUR : FMT Media Sdn Bhd executive chairman Nelson Fernandez has received the Nambikkai business icon award, honouring his leadership in building one of Malaysia’s most trusted digital news platforms.

Fernandez accepted the award under the “popular online news portal” category at the International Business Icon Awards (IBIA) 2025 at the Bank Rakyat Convention Centre here last night.

The organisers, Nambikkai Sdn Bhd, said this was the fourth edition of the IBIA, a prestigious global platform honouring exceptional leadership, pioneering innovation, and social responsibility.

It said the awards brought together visionary entrepreneurs and industry titans from around the world, recognising monumental success stories that inspire growth, foster international connections, and drive transformative progress across all sectors.

Nambikkai said Fernandez was selected for the award following a meticulous evaluation process, citing his outstanding dedication to advancing both corporate excellence and community development.

“His strategic foresight and commitment to balancing profitability with environmental consciousness has positioned FMT as a true trailblazer within the business community,” it said.

According to Nambikkai, FMT has grown under Fernandez’s leadership into one of Malaysia’s most trusted, dynamic, and widely accessed digital news platforms.

“His commitment to delivering timely, accurate, and balanced reporting has reinforced FMT’s standing as a reliable source of information for Malaysians from all walks of life.”

Fernandez said he was deeply honoured to have been invited to the event and given the award, expressing his deep appreciation to Nambikkai for the privilege.

He also said he was humbled to accept the award, noting FMT’s journey from a startup news portal in 2010 to a reliable and trustworthy source of Malaysian news, both locally, and now increasingly to an international audience.

“I want to honour each and every member of our FMT team who works tirelessly behind the scenes. It is what they do diligently every day without fail that has contributed to our remarkable growth and success.

“I carry each and every one of them in my heart,” said Fernandez.