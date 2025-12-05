Water, debris from ECRL site contributed to landslide, says resident

The Selangor fire and rescue department said the landslide was about 7.6m high, covering an area of 100 sq ft, and affected eight houses. (Fire and rescue department pic)

PETALING JAYA : Water and construction debris from the East Coast Rail Link project contributed to soil instability, leading to a landslide that occurred at Kampung Orang Asli Batu 12 in Gombak last Wednesday, a resident alleged today.

Mahadil Ali, 55, said the project site was located about 200m uphill from the landslide, which was the first such incident since the settlement opened in 1991.

The landslide displaced eight families, who were forced to relocate to the Batu 12 Orang Asli multipurpose hall relief centre.

“The ground under my house is no longer safe,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Halimah Yunos, 71, one of 47 affected residents, said the incident occurred around 7pm after continuous rain caused soil movement along the water channel running through the village.

She said soil movement had been detected since Nov 25, but Wednesday’s incident made her home unsafe to live in after part of it nearly slid down a slope.

Hazmimi Johar, a representative from the Gombak MP’s office, said all affected residents will remain at the centre until a safer resettlement area is identified.

The Selangor fire and rescue department said the landslide was about 7.6m high covering an area of 100 sq ft, affecting eight houses. No casualties were reported.