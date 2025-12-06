70% rise in closure orders for dirty PJ eateries

The health violations discovered during MBPJ’s operations included the presence of rat droppings and cockroaches in kitchens, and poor hygiene in washrooms. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : There has been a 70% increase in eateries being issued closure orders here over poor hygiene standards, says the city’s deputy mayor, Aznan Hassan.

Aznan said the city council (MBPJ) issued 230 closure orders to restaurants found breaching hygiene regulations from Jan 1 to Nov 30, The Star reported.

This was a significant increase from the 136 closures last year, he said.

MBPJ’s operations this year led to the discovery of serious health code violations, including the presence of rat droppings and cockroaches in kitchens, and poor hygiene in washrooms.

The outlets involved were slapped with a RM250 compound notice for each violation and ordered to close for two weeks to clean up their premises, said Aznan.

Separately, MBPJ health department deputy director Mahzura Amin said they have issued 334 compound notices this year for failure to get their workers vaccinated against typhoid, which is mandatory for anyone handling food.

Last year, the department issued 374 compound notice over the offence.

Nonetheless, she said there were no cases of typhoid reported in Petaling Jaya both last year and this year.