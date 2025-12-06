Talks to resolve Felda land dispute in Terengganu have begun, says exco

Terengganu exco Azman Ibrahim said the state government is pursuing a peaceful resolution to the matter and emphasised that successful dialogue requires compromise. (Bernama pic)

KUALA TERENGGANU : Talks have begun between the Terengganu and federal governments, to resolve the land issues in the state involving Felda.

In a Facebook post last night, Azman Ibrahim, chairman of the state agriculture, basic agro-based industry, food security, and commodities committee, said discussions commenced yesterday afternoon.

“A meeting was held between the state government, Treasury secretary-general, a Felda board member, and the Felda director-general. The talks will resume tomorrow evening,” he said.

Azman said the state government is pursuing a peaceful resolution to the matter, emphasising that successful dialogue requires compromise.

“In any discussion, there must be give and take. There must be mutual respect for each other’s jurisdiction and a fair, just evaluation of every issue,” he added.

However, Azman, who also chairs the task force committee for the Felda land settlement, clarified that the Notice of Warning for Unauthorised Occupation under Section 425 of the National Land Code, issued earlier, will remain in effect until a resolution is reached.

Earlier, communications minister and government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had confirmed the federal government had previously settled all necessary financial requirements for the Felda land issue in Terengganu.

He said Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican had also held discussions with the Terengganu government to verify the settlement.

Last Sunday, the Terengganu government issued notices prohibiting trespass on Felda-operated land across 10 plantations, involving approximately 15,000 hectares.

The action follows the state’s claim that the land has been developed for over 40 years without the payment of premiums, taxes, or profit shares.

The notices were served simultaneously to plantation managements in Setiu, Besut, Kemaman, Marang, Dungun, and Hulu Terengganu.