Terengganu-Felda land dispute near end, says Zahid

The decades-long dispute between the Terengganu state government and Felda is over land occupied by Felda plantations.

KUALA NERUS : A long-standing land dispute between Felda and the Terengganu state government is finally nearing a resolution, according to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said a series of productive discussions have taken place involving the Terengganu state secretary and the Felda control division, paving the way for a settlement. He was hopeful of the matter being resolved “in the very near future”, ending a conflict that has spanned decades.

The dispute is over 15,000 hectares of land cleared for 10 Felda plantations.

The Terengganu government has accused Felda of trespassing by operating on the land for over 40 years without paying land premiums, taxes, or sharing profits.

Tresspass notices were served simultaneously to plantation managements across several districts, including Setiu, Besut, Kemaman, Marang, Dungun, and Hulu Terengganu.

However, the state government later extended the remedy period for Felda, to allow negotiations on a lasting agreement.