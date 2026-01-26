Zahid must deliver fast to win back Felda settlers, says analyst

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced at the party’s recent general assembly that he had been tasked with overseeing Felda and FGV Holdings Bhd. (Felda Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has been appointed the minister in charge of overseeing Felda affairs, must quickly deliver tangible results to win back settlers’ support for the party, an analyst says.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said the sharp decline in support for Umno-Barisan Nasional (BN) seen in the 15th general election (GE15) was not driven by the strength of Perikatan Nasional (PN) or a shift in voters’ ideology, but rather widespread disappointment.

He said the disillusionment stemmed from economic pressures such as the rising cost of living, as well as the perception that Umno had become too elitist and disconnected from the realities of settlers’ lives.

“If Zahid can deliver immediate, felt outcomes for settlers and rebuild grassroots trust, BN still has a chance to reclaim a significant number of Felda seats in the next general election.

“There must be concrete action to raise incomes, ensure administrative transparency and maintain a consistent presence on the ground to resolve issues such as land matters and the needs of the second generation of Felda settlers,” he told FMT.

At Umno’s recent general assembly, Zahid announced that he had been tasked with overseeing Felda and FGV Holdings Bhd, with Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan appointed as his deputy.

The deputy prime minister also holds the rural and regional development portfolio, while Ahmad serves as deputy works minister.

Felda was previously under the purview of the Felda regulatory division of the Prime Minister’s Department.

After GE15, Persatuan Anak Peneroka Felda Kebangsaan released a report showing that PN had breached BN’s stronghold in Felda areas.

The results showed that one in three parliamentary seats won by PN contained Felda settlements, accounting for about 35% of the coalition’s total of 73 seats won by PAS and Bersatu.

The coalition secured victory in 26 of the 54 parliamentary seats with Felda areas, with PAS winning 16 and Bersatu 10.

BN, which won 30 parliamentary seats in GE15, lost 12 Felda seats, managing victories in only 16 such constituencies.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said support for BN in Felda areas did not “disappear overnight” but shifted as BN’s rivals strengthened their ground operations, particularly after the 14th general election.

“BN may have erred in assuming that Felda settlers would always support them, so little attention was paid when the opposition began gaining a foothold in Felda areas.

“The opposition capitalised on the narrative that the government at the time was not properly safeguarding settlers’ interests,” he said.