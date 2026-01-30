SD Guthrie uplifts schools in plantation communities via Sekolah Angkat Madani initiative

SD Guthrie group managing director Haris Arshad taking part in activities with teachers and students during his visit to SK Seri Pinang in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

PETALING JAYA : For students in schools tucked within plantation communities, education is shaped by more than textbooks and timetables. It is shaped by classroom conditions, the tools available to teachers and whether learning spaces feel safe, inspiring and future-ready.

That is where the Sekolah Angkat Madani programme comes in. Led by the government, the programme brings together schools, corporate partners and agencies to uplift learning environments and close education gaps, especially in communities that need the most support.

For SD Guthrie Berhad (Guthrie), participation in the programme is not about ticking boxes. It is about strengthening the communities that sit alongside its operations. Through the Sekolah Angkat Madani initiative, Guthrie has supported 3,699 students and 385 teachers across 15 primary and secondary schools located within and adjacent to its estates – taking a holistic approach that looks beyond academic results.

In classrooms, the change is tangible. Smartboards, laptops and other ICT equipment, as well as literacy and STEM resources, have modernised lessons and opened doors to digital learning. At SJKT Pulau Carey Timur, Selangor, the Genius Readers Programme has quietly transformed how students engage with books.

Through simple but consistent, guided and independent daily reading, students are building confidence, fluency and a genuine interest in reading, laying the foundation for stronger academic performance.

The support, however, does not stop at learning materials. Guthrie has also focused on the basics that often go unnoticed but make all the difference. Electrical rewiring, improved fencing, better drainage and enhanced ventilation have helped create school environments that are safer, cooler and more conducive to learning.

Outside the classroom, upgraded sports facilities – from cricket grounds to basketball courts – give students space to grow physically, build teamwork and discover confidence beyond exams.

What sets the initiative apart is the sustained engagement. In 2025, 13 Guthrie leaders personally visited the adopted schools across nine states in Malaysia, spending time with teachers, students and school administrators to understand real needs on the ground. These visits reinforce a simple message: the partnership is not simply transactional, but personal.

Shahrizan Aini Shamsul Khalil, SD Guthrie chief human resources officer visiting SK Sri Simalajau in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Shahrizan Aini Shamsul Khalil, Guthrie’s chief human resources officer, said she believed education remained one of the most powerful drivers of social mobility.

“Education has the power to change lives,” she said. “Our approach has always been holistic. We want our contributions to make a meaningful difference – not just today, but for the long term – by strengthening both schools and the communities around them.”

At a broader level, the programme highlights the value of public-private collaboration in advancing national education goals. By complementing government efforts with targeted on-the-ground support, Guthrie helps bridge resource gaps, introduce modern teaching tools and equip students with skills they will carry into the future.

As the programme continues, Guthrie remains committed to staying closely connected to its adopted schools, responding to evolving needs, and keeping education at the heart of its community investments. When education is shared, its impact lasts far beyond the classroom.