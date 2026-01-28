Opposition MP calls for anti-LGBT campaigns in schools, media

PN’s Pengkalan Chepa MP, Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, said the government must be stern when addressing the LGBT issue.

KUALA LUMPUR : An opposition MP has proposed for the government to roll out anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) campaigns in schools and through the media.

Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) said such campaigns could prove to be key in raising public awareness that the LGBT lifestyle is immoral and contrary to religious teachings and laws.

“The government must be stern when addressing the LGBT issue.

“It can establish inter-ministerial cooperation to implement anti-LGBT campaigns in the media and raise awareness through the syllabus in schools,” he said while debating the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat.

Marzuk’s proposal comes in the wake of a claim by religious affairs minister Zulkifli Hasan that work-related stress, societal influence, and a lack of religious observance were among the factors that led to one living an LGBT lifestyle.

Zulkifli also said state religious authorities arrested 135 people in connection with LGBT activities from 2022 to 2025.