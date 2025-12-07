Sabah govt to revamp leadership at state GLCs

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor acknowledged the contributions of current state GLC leaders but says this revamp is necessary for effective transformation and continuity.

PETALING JAYA : The Sabah government will conduct a comprehensive revamp of the leadership of its GLCs, says chief minister Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said this would involve chairmen and board members of GLCs to bolster corporate governance and accountability while driving the state government’s Sabah Maju Jaya goals.

“The goal is to transform GLCs into effective and trustworthy economic engines through competent management to generate greater value for the people and the state.

“We acknowledge the contributions of past leadership, but a revamp is necessary for effective transformation and continuity. Our sole objective is to ensure a stable, prosperous, and secure future for Sabah and the people,” he said in a statement.

Hajiji added that Sabah’s GLCs must be led by people who are dynamic, professional, and results-driven.