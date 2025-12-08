Beijing court orders Malaysia Airlines to pay MH370 families US$410K each

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board, disappeared in 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, becoming one of the world’s biggest aviation mysteries. (Bernama pic)

BEIJING : A Beijing court has ordered Malaysia Airlines to pay more than 2.9 million yuan (US$410,240) per case in compensation to families of missing passengers from flight MH370, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

The rulings are for eight cases involving eight passengers, according to CCTV.

Another 47 cases have been settled and withdrawn, and the remaining 23 cases are still under trial, the broadcaster said.

Malaysia Airlines did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The disappearance of MH370 remains one of the biggest aviation mysteries. The plane went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

