FAM officially files appeal to CAS over Fifa sanctions

Acting FAM president Yusoff Mahadi reiterated that the association is committed to handling its CAS appeal professionally and transparently. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has officially initiated an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the sanctions imposed by Fifa on the association and seven Harimau Malaya heritage players.

Acting president Yusoff Mahadi said CAS had given FAM’s legal team 10 days to submit its full written arguments, with the deadline set for Dec 18.

“FAM reiterates its full commitment to handling this process professionally, transparently, and in accordance with all legal procedures set by CAS.

“Further updates will be provided from time to time,” he said in a statement today.

On Nov 3, Fifa announced that it had rejected FAM’s appeal against its sanctions “in its entirety” and that Harimau Malaya’s points in their ongoing 2027 Asian Cup qualifying campaign might be docked.

FAM and the seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were penalised by Fifa after the world football body said FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam on June 10.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities, effective from the date of notification.

The seven players are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.