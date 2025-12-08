Malaysia world leader in hospital medical tourism

Malaysia is ranked number one globally in the area of medical tourism, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said earlier this year. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia has become one of the world’s preferred destinations for hospital-based medical tourism, driven by competitive pricing and a healthcare ecosystem that blends quality, technology and cultural familiarity.

MIDF’s Malaysia Healthcare thematic report, published in August, described the country as “a leading hub for value-driven medical tourism” offering competitive pricing, quality services and modern technology at affordable rates.

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Dr Kuljit Singh told FMT that Malaysia’s appeal rests on “internationally accredited private hospitals and trusted healthcare brands,” assuring patients that affordability does not compromise outcomes or safety.

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) CEO Suriaghandi Suppiah said the country attracts global patients through “consistent high-quality outcomes and value-for-money care, supported by high-technology diagnostic and surgical equipment, including robotics”.

Growing reputation

Malaysia’s reputation in the industry has strengthened significantly in recent years, with the country now ranked number one globally in the area of medical tourism, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said earlier this year.

Kuljit said foreign patients value Malaysia’s multilingual workforce, which boasts English and Mandarin-speaking capabilities, and dedicated international patient centres that streamline admissions, stays and discharge.

He said these features create a seamless journey “from the moment patients arrive until they are discharged,” setting Malaysia apart from its competitors.

Suriaghandi said the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 is poised to be a catalyst to elevate Malaysia’s reputation even further.

Affordability

Affordability remains one of Malaysia’s strongest propositions.

According to MIDF, treatments here are “30% to 50% cheaper than Western countries”, while Alvarez & Marsal’s Medical Tourism Report states that medical procedures in Malaysia are consistently priced below regional benchmarks.

With strong clinical outcomes and shorter waiting times, Malaysia stands out as one of Asia’s most competitive destinations for major surgeries, diagnostics and specialised care.

Indonesia, a key market

At 65%, Indonesian travellers are the largest contributor to Malaysia’s medical tourism market, says MIDF, driven by trust, familiarity and ease of access.

Kuljit said Indonesian patients appreciate Malaysia’s “shared language familiarity, halal-compliant care, fast-lane hospital processes, and strong confidence in Malaysian-trained doctors and nurses,” often making Malaysian hospitals the faster and more reliable choice.

Cultural proximity further enhances Malaysia’s appeal, with Alvarez & Marsal noting that a shared language, Muslim-majority demographics and halal-compliant food options reduce psychological barriers the patients face.

Kuljit said Muslim patients from Indonesia and the Middle East frequently also cite the availability of prayer facilities, female clinicians and shariah-aligned reproductive services as key considerations.

At the same time, many Singaporeans cross the border for affordable wellness screenings and diagnostics with hospitals located minutes from the Tuas checkpoint.

He added that Malaysia’s Mandarin-speaking capacity has attracted rising demand from China.

Suriaghandi said there was potential to expand existing markets even further, while diversifying into Myanmar, Cambodia, the Middle East, Australia, the UK and parts of Africa.

Speciality strength

Specialty strength is another pillar of Malaysia’s appeal. Alvarez & Marsal identifies the country as a key destination for oncology, cardiology and neurology or pain management — commonly known as the “Big Three” in medical tourism.

Kuljit said cardiology, orthopaedics, wellness screenings and cosmetic surgery are among the highest-demand areas, for which consultations, imaging and treatments are available in a single facility.

MIDF notes that Malaysian hospitals operate with “state-of-the-art technology” and boast multiple international accreditations, including JCI and MSQH.

Improving patient experience

Malaysia has also strengthened service areas that many countries struggle with.

Kuljit said hospitals now provide “end-to-end facilitation, fast-track lanes, door-to-door coordination and dedicated international patient centres,” significantly improving the patient experience.

Integrated medical packages that include accommodation, recovery support and wellness activities, together with accredited traditional and complementary medicine, add further appeal.

Scaling up

Suriaghandi said a “whole-of-nation” approach could help raise service levels even further. He called for easier medical visa processes, more direct international flights, streamlined rules for promoting specialist services abroad, and greater investment into global marketing.

Momentum continues to build. MIDF projects more than “1.3 million health tourist arrivals in 2025,” supported by rapid private-sector expansion.

KPJ plans to increase capacity from 3,733 to 5,000 beds by 2028, while Sunway Healthcare aims to exceed 3,000 beds by 2030. These expansions position Malaysia to grow into higher-value quaternary services, including robotic-assisted surgery, advanced oncology care, transplants and complex cardiac procedures.

With revenue forecast to reach RM3 billion in 2025, Malaysia’s blend of affordability, cultural compatibility, advanced technology and patient-centric services places the country in a strong position not only to maintain its standing in Asia but to compete more aggressively among the world’s top medical tourism destinations.