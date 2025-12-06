Tourism Malaysia, MHTC sign medical tourism memorandum

Tourism Malaysia director-general P Manoharan (left) and MHTC CEO S Suriaghandi witnessing the signing of the memorandum by Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi, Tourism Malaysia’s senior director of International Promotion Division (Asia/Africa), and Lokman Izam Abd Aziz, MHTC’s vice-president, Marketing and Communications Division.

PETALING JAYA : Tourism Malaysia and the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) have signed a memorandum of cooperation which will serve as a framework to bolster Malaysia’s standing as a top medical and wellness tourism destination.

The memorandum outlines the joint promotion efforts of both agencies while boosting industry collaboration and expanding outreach to high-value healthcare travellers.

It also serves to further bolster the national tourism agenda ahead of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2206) campaign, which hopes to draw 47 million international visitors to Malaysia, as well as the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026.

The agreement will see both Tourism Malaysia and MHTC launch targeted promotional activities in priority markets across Southeast Asia, South Asia, East Asia and the Middle East.

These regions were specifically earmarked due to their strong demand for quality medical and wellness treatments.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating Malaysia as a premier destination that blends exceptional tourism experiences with world-class healthcare services,” said Tourism Malaysia director-general P Manoharan.

“As we approach VM2026, the medical tourism segment will play a vital role in attracting quality visitors and boosting tourism receipts.

“We are confident that this partnership with MHTC will foster meaningful opportunities for growth and further strengthen Malaysia’s position on the global stage.”

MHTC CEO S Suriaghandi said the council was proud to be partnering with Tourism Malaysia, expressing confidence that their joint efforts will strengthen Malaysia’s position as a safe, reliable and preferred destination for medical tourism.