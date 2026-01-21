Malaysia eyes ‘high-spending’ tourists from China, Japan

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing (second from left) and Oriental Kopi chairman Tengku Hishamuddin Zaizi (right) at the launch of the Rasa Malaysia campaign in Kuala Lumpur today.

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia is expecting an increase in Chinese and Japanese tourists following more aggressive promotions, particularly targeting high-spending travellers.

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing said promotional efforts had been focused on countries such as Japan, China and Singapore, as well as Europe, advertising underrated travel destinations in Malaysia.

“Many people outside Malaysia are only aware of Kuala Lumpur and Sabah, but not the other states.

“That’s why promotional efforts have to be stepped up, especially for second-tier cities,” he said here today after launching the Rasa Malaysia campaign, using a term for municipalities that are not global hubs such as Kuala Lumpur, but have high economic and tourism opportunities.

While Tiong emphasised the need for measures to ensure a smooth and safe experience for tourists and retain their confidence, he also said they should not interrupt promotional efforts, which had a direct impact on economic growth, including for small and medium sized enterprises.

Launched by the tourism ministry together with food chain Oriental Kopi, in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026, the Rasa Malaysia campaign aims to introduce various facets of Malaysia’s identity to the world.