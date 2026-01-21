China says its plans for new London embassy comply with laws

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said it is the host nation’s international obligation to support the construction of diplomatic premises. (EPA Images pic)

BEIJING : China has planned its new embassy building in Britain in full compliance with international diplomatic practices and relevant laws, a foreign ministry spokesman said today.

Britain gave approval yesterday for China to build its largest embassy in Europe in London, hoping to improve ties with Beijing despite warnings from British and US politicians that it could be used as a base for spying.

It is a host nation’s international obligation to provide support and convenience for the construction of diplomatic premises, Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

“The approval process for the plans followed international diplomatic norms and British legal procedures,” Guo said.

Beijing’s plans to build a new embassy on the site of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court stalled for three years over opposition from local residents, lawmakers and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners in Britain.

Yesterday’s decision came before an expected visit to China next week by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the first by a British leader since 2018.

Some British and Chinese officials said the trip was dependent on approval for the embassy.

Queried about the visit, Guo gave no information, saying only that deeper cooperation and exchange between China and Britain served their interests and those of the world, particularly in the “unstable and turbulent” global situation.

Britain and China aim to revive a “golden era” business dialogue on Starmer’s visit, with top executives from both sides expected to participate, sources told Reuters.