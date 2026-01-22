AirAsia adds 150 domestic flights for CNY rush

AirAsia is offering subsidised all-in one-way fares capped at RM600, which include a complimentary 20kg checked baggage allowance, for selected flights between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia. (AirAsia pic)

PETALING JAYA : AirAsia will operate 150 additional domestic flights to meet heightened travel demand during the Chinese New Year period from Feb 12 to 24, bringing its total operations to 4,434 flights nationwide.

The airline said the added services would offer greater accessibility and flexibility for travellers heading home to celebrate the festive season with family and loved ones.

AirAsia Malaysia general manager Fareh Mazputra said the airline remains committed to making travel affordable, citing its extensive domestic network and leading capacity share in the market.

He said AirAsia is offering subsidised all-in one-way fares capped at RM600, which include a complimentary 20kg checked baggage allowance, for selected flights between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia.

“As the airline with the largest domestic connectivity in Malaysia and a market share of 61% by capacity, we are pleased to continue supporting government initiatives to ensure Malaysians can travel more affordably during peak festive periods,” he said in a statement.

Flights from Kuala Lumpur will operate to Kota Kinabalu, Bintulu, Kuching, Labuan, Miri, Sibu, Sandakan and Tawau, while Penang and Johor Bahru will also have expanded services to selected East Malaysian destinations.

Additional routes include services from Kota Bharu to Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, enhancing options for travellers from the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

AirAsia advised passengers to self check-in via airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app up to 14 days before departure and to arrive early at airports to avoid congestion during the peak travel period.