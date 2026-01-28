Reconsider Bukit Bintang water musical festival, says Selangor PAS Youth

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing announced that a water musical festival will be held at Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, from May 1 to 4 in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor PAS Youth has urged the tourism, arts and culture ministry and Kuala Lumpur City Hall to rethink the location, scale and format of the water musical festival scheduled to be held at Bukit Bintang.

Its chief, Sukri Omar, said his objection is not to Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), but said that major events should reflect Malaysia’s identity rather than copy foreign street party models that may not suit the local norms.

Sukri said Malaysia should look to other countries, such as Japan, South Korea and Turkey, that have successfully promoted tourism while still preserving their cultural identity.

“If identity is sacrificed, we lose not only our sense of self but also the uniqueness that draws the world to us.

“Successful tourism is not the loudest or flashiest, but that which is rooted in values, culture, and a distinctly Malaysian identity,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing previously announced that the festival will run from May 1 to May 4, alongside Tourism Labour Day celebrations, with several roads in the area closed for the event.

Sukri also said Bukit Bintang, a busy commercial and transport hub, is ill-suited for a large-scale open-air water musical festival.

“Closing roads in this area for three days will significantly affect urban mobility, small business operations, public safety, and the comfort of the public, including families and senior citizens,” he said.

He warned that the open-air festival and street-party format may conflict with local cultural values, public decorum and social harmony, given Malaysia’s multiethnic, Muslim-majority context.

He also said the festival could lead to accidents, overcrowding, vandalism, and pollution.

“Tourism planning should not focus solely on entertainment, but must be grounded in sustainability, community well-being, and the country’s image,” he said.