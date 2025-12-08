National Service trainees’ list released today

Training for Series 1 will take place from Jan 17 to March 3 at the 515 Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Kuala Lumpur and the 505 Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The list of trainees selected for the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 Series 1 for 2026 has been published.

The national service training department said the list is available on the the ePLKN 3.0 link, Bernama reported.

It said all selected trainees are required to confirm their attendance through the ePLKN 3.0 system not later than Dec 25 to ensure smooth registration.

The department said subsequent PLKN programmes would be announced in stages, and urged prospective trainees to check the department’s official channels from time to time.

“Attendance is mandatory and failure to report in without reasonable excuse may be considered as disobeying orders and subject to action under Section 18(1) of the National Service Training Act,” it said.

Section 18(1) of the National Service Training Act provides for a maximum RM3,000 fine, up to six months in prison, or both, upon conviction.

Training will take place from Jan 17 to March 3 at the 515 Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Kuala Lumpur and the 505 Territorial Army Regiment Camp in Pekan, Pahang.

Four PLKN training sessions are scheduled for 2026.