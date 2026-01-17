National Service to increase intake of trainees to 25,000 annually

All 13 camps for National Service training are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The National Service Training Programme (PLKN) will increase its intake of trainees to 25,000 annually with the opening of 13 training camps nationwide.

National Service training department director (trainee and operations) Mazlizan Shaikh Osman said 750 slots will be available for the first intake this year, Bernama reported.

Of that, 500 slots will be reserved for male trainees at the 505 Territorial Army Camp in Pekan, Pahang, while 250 will be for female trainees at the 515 Territorial Army Camp in Kuala Lumpur.

“Currently, the intake involves only these two camps, but plans are under way to open 11 more, each capable of accommodating between 300 and 700 trainees per training session,” he was quoted as saying.

Mazlizan also said all 13 camps are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027. Each camp will be able to house 25,000 trainees across four training sessions annually.

In October, it was reported that PLKN was set to be fully revived by 2027, with a pilot phase implemented first at the higher education level.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said RM250 million had been allocated for the programme under the 2026 budget.