Bersatu leaders sacked, suspended to reduce Hamzah’s influence, say analysts

Analyst Azmi Hassan said Bersatu has been ‘in crisis for the longest time’ due to a spat between camps loyal to Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy, Hamzah Zainudin.

PETALING JAYA : Analysts see the sacking and suspension of Bersatu leaders aligned with Hamzah Zainudin as an attempt by party president Muhyiddin Yassin to reduce his deputy’s influence and fortify his leadership.

Azmi Hassan, a fellow at the National Council of Professors, said they were aimed at ensuring that Hamzah would not have the clout to challenge Muhyiddin for the presidency.

He said the power to sack members was a “potent weapon” that could be used to weaken one’s rivals.

“Bersatu has been in crisis for the longest time due to the spat between two factions, one loyal to Muhyiddin and the other aligned with Hamzah.

“This is why Muhyiddin wants to cling on to the presidency, as he would be empowered to sack members,” Azmi told FMT.

He was commenting on the sacking of Bersatu Supreme Council member Saifuddin Abdullah for violating Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s constitution. The exact nature of the offence has not been specified.

Last October, meanwhile, Bersatu sacked Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and suspended Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

Bersatu’s disciplinary board has also expelled four division chiefs: Azrudin Idris (Hang Tuah Jaya), Faizal Asmar (Pengerang), Fadhli Ismail (Ipoh Timur) and Isa Saidi (Ampang).

The decision was reportedly made over allegations that the group was involved in a “statutory declaration movement” aimed at toppling Muhyiddin, and their alleged role in a commotion during an official event.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting agreed with Azmi, saying the sackings gave the impression that Muhyiddin was dismantling the rival faction and consolidating power.

He said such a narrative would imply that Bersatu was divided and unstable, which could lead to a trust deficit among voters and its Perikatan Nasional allies.

“Muhyiddin may be seen as dominant, but his rivals will use it to attack Bersatu’s credibility.

“In the long run, if it is not managed well, the party will lose its young supporters and professionals who want a more inclusive leadership,” he said.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said the party wanted to maintain discipline and unity by sacking these leaders, especially to neutralise certain camps.

She said Saifuddin was among those who had been vocal critics of the president and party, which made him a target for the disciplinary board.

“The fact of the matter is, Bersatu is an elitist party and power is exercised in a top-down manner. Unity among leaders is paramount.”