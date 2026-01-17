Bersatu’s flirtation with Umno raises questions about PN unity, says analyst

Bersatu Supreme Council member Razali Idris has urged party president Muhyiddin Yassin and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to meet and discuss possible cooperation ahead of GE16.

PETALING JAYA : A call by a Bersatu leader for his party to explore cooperation with Umno suggests deepening rifts within Perikatan Nasional (PN), with tensions between PAS and Bersatu becoming increasingly apparent, say analysts.

Hisommudin Bakar of Ilham Centre said the proposal appears less like a strategic recalibration and more like a reaction to growing pressure within the opposition coalition.

He also said the move contradicted earlier assertions that PAS should lead PN.

“If PAS is meant to lead PN, then the priority should be to strengthen internal agreement first, not introduce a new narrative involving an external party like Umno,” he told FMT, adding that the mixed messaging points to “a lack of clear political direction”.

While this could be read as a signal to PAS that Bersatu still has options, Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara warned that the move was premature and could ultimately backfire.

He noted that Bersatu and Umno are direct competitors in many Malay-majority seats, making cooperation difficult.

Even if formed, Azmi said the pact would do little to weaken PAS in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah or Perlis.

“Ultimately, this attempt to pressure PAS by floating Umno as an alternative ally is flawed. PAS knows it’s an empty threat. It could instead give Umno greater leverage to dictate terms (with Bersatu),” he added.

Razali Idris, a Bersatu Supreme Council member, recently urged party president Muhyiddin Yassin and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to meet face-to-face to discuss the possibility of cooperation ahead of the next general election (GE16).

The Kijai assemblyman said such cooperation was not impossible, citing Bersatu and Umno’s past collaboration under the Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration.

Asked recently, Zahid did not rule out the possibility of a collaboration, but said Umno would adopt a wait-and-see approach to developments involving Bersatu and PN.

Umno should seize the moment

Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Pawi said the current uncertainty within PN presents an opportunity for Umno to move decisively and reassert its leadership within Malay politics.

“Umno should seize the moment at its ongoing annual general assembly to launch its own ‘Muafakat Perpaduan’,” he said, arguing that PAS and Bersatu were no longer able to work together effectively.

He said Umno should also consider offering membership to other political parties willing to accept its terms as a way to restore stability among Malays.

“Bersatu and PAS are now courting Umno because both PAS and Bersatu know PN’s future is dim,” said Awang Azman.