Anwar doesn’t need all govt parties in Cabinet, say analysts

Two political analysts have given the thumbs down to a proposal by Parti Bangsa Malaysia president Larry Sng that all coalition parties be represented in Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Political analysts have dismissed a proposal that every party in the unity government bloc be represented in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet.

It was unnecessary to give ministerial posts for parties with few MPs, such as Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), MCA and MIC, says Universiti Teknologi Malaysia academic Mazlan Ali.

“If every party wants a Cabinet post even if they only have one MP, and Anwar entertains all these parties, it will negatively impact the government’s image. Anwar would be seen as easily giving into demands.”

He said Anwar would need to keep his Cabinet from being bloated, which would incur the wrath of voters, who would make comparisons with bigger nations with leaner governments.

Mazlan said the prime minister has the option of reducing the quota allocated to larger parties, but this move would ruffle their feathers, an event even more undesirable, considering their greater prominence.

He suggested that smaller parties like MIC, MCA and PBM could be awarded other roles in government-linked companies or key government agencies “such as the Malaysian Investment Development Authority chairmanship given to (now-former trade minister) Tengku Zafrul Aziz,” he told FMT.

The proposal to include all coalition parties in the Cabinet was raised by PBM president Larry Sng in anticipation of a Cabinet reshuffle. Sng, the MP for Julau, is the sole PBM member of the Dewan Rakyat.

Sng said Anwar should hedge his bets before the next general election. Taking into account the interests of only Pakatan Harapan, Umno, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah in the Cabinet reshuffle was not a winning formula.

However, Maslan said if PBM wants a position in the government, it needs to win more seats in the next general election. “Perhaps five or six, only then can it be considered for a Cabinet post.”

MCA and MIC leaders have previously complained about the lack of government posts for its leaders, despite their having ministerial experience.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said giving ministerial posts to incapable MPs, even if party leaders, would make Anwar’s government look bad, especially when it is meant to be more reform driven.

He also said there was no guarantee that these parties would continue backing Anwar in GE16 even if they were awarded Cabinet posts. “Also, having a Cabinet that’s too large will affect government allocations, with funds needing to be diverted to new ministries,” he said.