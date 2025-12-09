BN faces key test in Sabah with Lamag, Kinabatangan by-elections

Analysts say BN’s performance in the by-elections for the Lamag state seat and Kinabatangan parliamentary seat will provide an indication of the coalition’s direction in Sabah’s increasingly competitive political landscape.

PETALING JAYA : The by-elections for the Lamag state seat and Kinabatangan parliamentary seat will serve as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) first test in regaining ground lost in Sabah after its poor performance in the Nov 29 state election, say analysts.

Six-term Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin died last Friday, less than a week after being elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman. The veteran politician was chairman of the Sabah chapters of Umno and BN.

Bilcher Bala and Syahruddin Awang Ahmad of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) said BN’s performance in these by-elections would provide an indication of the coalition’s direction in Sabah’s increasingly competitive political landscape.

Bilcher said BN could not rely solely on sympathy votes or Bung’s legacy to convince voters that the coalition remains relevant in Sabah politics.

“However, the potential to retain these seats will be high if BN can combine its traditional support and sympathy votes with the right candidate strategy.

“Failure to manage perceptions of political dynasties or weak campaigning could lead to support shifting to rival parties,” he told FMT, referring to speculation that Bung’s son, Naim Kurniawan, might be nominated for one of the seats.

“Whether it is a political heir like Bung’s son or a local figure trusted by voters, the candidate must convince the electorate that he or she can continue to build on the work done by (Bung).”

Sabah state assembly speaker Kadzim Yahya has said he will notify the Election Commission of the vacancy for the Lamag state seat following Bung’s death.

BN put up a poor performance in the 17th Sabah election, winning only six of the 45 seats it contested.

Syahruddin said Sabah BN’s mission to regain ground would not be easy, particularly as Bung had only defended his Lamag seat by 153 votes.

Syahruddin said BN would have to rely heavily on grassroots machinery and nostalgia for Bung to retain the seats of Lamag and Kinabatangan, which are considered BN strongholds.

He warned that a defeat in these constituencies might push Sabah BN to the political sidelines.

“Umno-BN will also gradually fade from Sabah’s political radar,” he added.