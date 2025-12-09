Don’t panic over new job vacancy reporting rule, SMEs told

SMEs had been advised to continue using existing hiring channels while waiting for detailed guidelines on the new job vacancy reporting rules under the Employment Insurance System.

PETALING JAYA : Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been urged not to panic over a new provision under the Employment Insurance System (EIS) that requires employers to report job vacancies.

Ada Poon, the SME Association of Malaysia vice-president, said businesses could continue as usual because Section 45F of the EIS Act, which required employers to report vacancies, had not been enforced.

“Perkeso has emphasised that enforcement of the amended Section 45F will only take place after engagement sessions with employers, representatives and key stakeholders, especially the SMEs Association,” she said in a statement.

She said Perkeso had announced a moratorium of up to two years on enforcement to ensure a smooth transition and that no penalties would be imposed while consultations and system preparation were ongoing.

“During this transition period, employers should simply continue using existing hiring channels, comply with current EIS contribution requirements and pay attention to the briefings and engagement sessions that will explain the new requirement,” she said.

Poon also said the ministry had assured that the RM10,000 penalty for not complying with the vacancy notification would only be applied after employers had received enough reminders and guidance.

“This phased approach reflects the human resources ministry’s commitment to supporting both employers and employees as they adjust to the new system,” she said.

Last week, the Dewan Rakyat passed amendments to the EIS Act aimed at expanding support for Perkeso contributors who lose their jobs and strengthening scheme governance.

Perkeso has since clarified that it will implement a moratorium of up to two years before fully enforcing all amendments, giving employers, especially SMEs, adequate time to adapt.

With the moratorium in place, Poon said businesses should view the current period as a design and negotiation phase, not a compliance crisis.

As such, she urged businesses to actively participate in consultations, raise operational challenges, and advocate for reporting requirements that are phased, proportionate, and affordable.

“This will ensure that when the reporting step is eventually activated, every detail is unambiguous – who must report, what information is required, when reporting begins, and which exemptions apply,” she added.