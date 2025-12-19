Applications for Perkeso benefits may be made online from January

Newly appointed human resources minister R Ramanan speaking during his first official visit to Perkeso Tower today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Beginning next month, all applications for Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) benefits may be submitted online, says human resources minister R Ramanan.

He said the digitalisation initiative covers benefits under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969, the Self-Employed Social Security Act 2017, the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 and the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022.

“To avoid inconvenience to contributors, applications can be submitted online using either a mobile phone or a computer starting Jan 1.

“I believe this is a positive step as it will save time and reduce travel costs to Perkeso offices,” Bernama reported him as saying after his first official working visit to Perkeso Tower today.

He said efforts are also under way to implement the non-occupational accident scheme by the first quarter or the end of the second quarter next year.

Ramanan, who was appointed the human resources minister following the Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 16, said he is committed to ensuring the scheme passed by the Dewan Negara is implemented transparently, smoothly and effectively.

On cross-border workers, he said Perkeso plans to introduce a traveller’s scheme, with a feasibility study to be conducted next year to identify the most suitable protection mechanism.

“Almost 400,000 Malaysians work in Singapore and cross the Johor Causeway daily. I have instructed Perkeso to find ways to provide them with protection to ensure their safety,” he said.

To ease employers’ burdens, Perkeso has also agreed to offer an 80% reduction in interest on late payment contributions from today until the end of February.

“(This is) provided the outstanding amount is settled before the end of February,” he said, adding that the incentive is aimed at helping those in micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises continue their operations.