MTUC sec-gen’s comments about Sim were personal views, says president

MTUC president Halim Mansor said a statement issued by his secretary-general attacking the human resources ministry did not represent the movement’s stance. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Trades Union Congress president Halim Mansor has disavowed a statement issued earlier today by its secretary-general, saying the “unprofessional” attacks on a former minister did not represent the organisation’s stance.

Halim said the statement released by secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor, purportedly on behalf of MTUC and involving the Malaysian Employers Federation, was issued without his consent.

“The media statement is a personal attack by him, which is unprofessional in nature, against a former minister. Therefore, the statement does not represent MTUC,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, in welcoming the appointment of R Ramanan as the new human resources minister, Kamarul criticised the ministry’s approach over the past two years.

He also accused the ministry, previously helmed by Steven Sim, of sidelining tripartism in implementing several policies and having strained relations with trade unions.

Kamarul cited repeated pickets by the National Union of Bank Employees as a sign of growing worker dissatisfaction, and expressed disappointment with what he described as the ministry’s handling of labour relations.

Halim said that only media statements issued by him as MTUC president were valid and could be referred to.

He reiterated that any future media statements issued in MTUC’s name must first be referred to him in his capacity as president.