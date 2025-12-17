All systems go for MTUC as RoS endorses new committee

The Registrar of Societies has endorsed MTUC’s new working committee, which includes Halim Mansor (left) as president and Kamarul Baharin Mansor as secretary-general.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) is now able to function after the Registrar of Societies (RoS) endorsed its newly elected working committee.

According to the list of office-bearers endorsed by the RoS today, which was sighted by FMT, Halim Mansor remains president while Kamarul Baharin Mansor – whose membership had been questioned by affiliates – was confirmed as secretary-general.

When contacted, Halim, who is currently overseas, confirmed that the list was legitimate and that he had authorised Kamarul to handle all outstanding issues in his absence.

“I recently met with RoS officials and requested their intervention to resolve several administrative issues such as salaries for headquarters staff and other payments which had been held back due to the previous non-endorsement,” he told FMT.

Kamarul expressed gratitude to the RoS and said his first priority would be to address outstanding salaries for employees at the headquarters and other delayed payments.

“After this, we need to decide on appointing MTUC representatives to various statutory boards, such as the Employees Provident Fund and the Inland Revenue Board,” he said.

The problem arose after the resolution of a six-year leadership crisis in MTUC, with a triennial election following court intervention in August.

However, the RoS did not initially endorse the new committee after some affiliates lodged complaints regarding Kamarul’s membership status.

As a result, MTUC was unable to carry out its day-to-day functions, causing administrative difficulties as there were no authorised bank signatories to pay staff salaries or draw funds for the maintenance of its headquarters.

Kamarul maintains that he is still employed and eligible to hold the post, having been nominated by the National Union of Waste Management Workers during the election.