MYFutureJobs will be key public infrastructure for employers, says MTUC

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) has hailed legislation requiring employers to report job vacancies on the MYFutureJobs portal as a significant step to ensuring job transparency and broader access to employment opportunities for Malaysians.

Last week, the Dewan Rakyat passed amendments to the Employment Insurance System (SIP) Act aimed at improving benefits for Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contributors who lose their jobs and strengthening the governance of the employment insurance scheme.

Under Section 45F, employers are required to post job vacancies on MYFutureJobs, the national employment portal, ensuring that positions are publicly visible to local jobseekers.

MTUC president Halim Mansor said the legislation complements employers’ efforts to source talent, particularly as it does not restrict them from using other recruitment channels such as JobStreet, LinkedIn, or private agencies.

“The best way to think about MYFutureJobs is like a toll‑free highway. People still choose their vehicles – buses, lorries, ride‑hailing, private cars – but the road itself is public infrastructure, open to everyone,” he said.

“MYFutureJobs is that highway for the job market. Private job sites are the vehicles. Section 45F ensures that the road is there and that vacancies are not kept inside a small inner circle.”

The portal has already proven effective, recording over 200,000 successful job placements from more than 1.5 million advertised vacancies last year. As of Nov 30, 2025, MYFutureJobs had placed nearly 200,000 jobseekers from over 1.3 million vacancies, with more than 170,000 employers registered on the platform.

Halim said registering and listing vacancies on MYFutureJobs is easy, especially as Perkeso provides free recruitment assistance – including shortlisting, candidate matching, and invitations to job fairs – at no extra cost.

He said that from MTUC’s perspective, it is hard to justify why a company that benefits from Malaysian labour and the country’s social protection system should refuse to make its vacancies visible.

“As MTUC president, my position is straightforward: if a job exists in this country, Malaysian workers should be able to see it. If you are confident in your business and serious about hiring the best people, you should not be afraid of a public platform.”

Businesses such as Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and Parkson Corporation have welcomed the increased use of MYFutureJobs. A Parkson spokesperson said posting vacancies on the platform is a simple process.

The spokesperson added that it is easy to search for candidates once employers select the required skill set, adding that Parkson has recruited candidates for critical high-skill positions – including senior IT manager and senior IT executive roles – through MYFutureJobs.

A BSN spokesperson said activating the platform is “very easy” and comparable to using other recruitment platforms such as LinkedIn, especially with the use of push notifications which inform the company of strong potential matches in candidates.

“We just set the required skill set, for example for an auditor, and the system starts working,” said the BSN spokesperson.

“For us, it has been a very good tool.”