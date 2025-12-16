Fadhlina grateful to be retained as education minister

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek said that fact-based and constructive criticism from the media was an essential part of a healthy democracy.

BANGI : Education minister Fadhlina Sidek has expressed her heartfelt gratitude after she was retained in her current portfolio following a Cabinet reshuffle today.

“I would like to record my gratitude and appreciation for the trust placed in me to continue serving the ministry,” Fadhlina said during an engagement with media representatives here.

“God willing, we will strive to do better, and most certainly do what is best for our education system and for our children.”

Fadhlina, the Wanita PKR chief, has faced numerous calls to resign in the wake of several troubling incidents in schools involving murder, rape and bullying.

She had acknowledged her weaknesses and said she considered the criticism as motivation for her to improve.

Fadhlina today said fact-based and constructive criticism from the media should not be viewed as a threat, but rather, as an essential part of a healthy democracy.

She also said the media is vital in showing how the ministry’s policies affect schools and local communities.

“Honest, fact-based criticism is the voice of the people. It must be received with an open heart, because that is where improvements can be made.

“Any leader must face this with maturity and have the courage to provide answers.”