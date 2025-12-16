Johari made trade minister, Hannah becomes FT minister

Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani was previously plantation and commodities minister.

PUTRAJAYA : Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani has been promoted to investment, trade and industry minister by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the Cabinet reshuffle.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has meanwhile been made federal territories minister under the Prime Minister’s Department, replacing Dr Zaliha Mustafa who was dropped from the Cabinet.

Sungai Petani MP Dr Taufiq Johari takes over from Yeoh as youth and sports minister, while Johari’s previous plantation and commodities ministry will now be helmed by Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad.

DAP’s Steven Sim has been swapped to the entrepreneur development and cooperatives ministry while PKR vice-president R Ramanan will take over the human resources portfolio.

Sim fills the post vacated by Upko president Ewon Benedick who had resigned last month.

PKR’s Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir meanwhile takes over the economy portfolio, which had been left vacant following the resignation of former party deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

Sabah PKR chief Mustapha Sakmud was promoted as Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister. He was previously deputy higher education minister.

Now-former religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar was also dropped from the Cabinet.

